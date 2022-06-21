AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 06-21-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a new study showing promise in drip-irrigated sweet corn, the work to address the reasons for the lack of on-farm conservation for pollinators, and why long-term climate solutions are important but immediate solutions are critical. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

