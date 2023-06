Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the importance of ag research, recently introduced bills that will invest in California water basins, the cost of converting land to rice production, and the results from a California wheat variety survey. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

