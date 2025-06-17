AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 06-17-25

Today on AgNet News Hour: Freight, Fuel, and Food Security Take Center Stage

It’s a jam-packed Tuesday on the AgNet News Hour, and today’s episode dives deep into the issues that matter most to growers, shippers, and ag advocates across the nation. With hosts Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill leading the conversation, this episode brings a frank and timely look at the agricultural headlines shaping our industry this week.

Top of the show is coverage of the ongoing G7 summit in Canada, where global leaders are tackling everything from war and trade to AI and climate change. But noticeably absent from their formal agenda? Agriculture. That’s why the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture launched a concurrent summit in Alberta, focused exclusively on food security, innovation, and small-scale farmers. Nick and Josh unpack how these global conversations (and omissions) ripple into policy and practice here at home.

From there, the focus shifts back to the states with an in-depth breakdown of the “Big Beautiful Bill”—a sweeping piece of legislation touching everything from SNAP reform and border security to crucial updates in farm safety net programs and estate tax relief for family farms. Featuring insights from the National Milk Producers Federation, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and pork industry leaders, this segment highlights how the bill could support dairy, livestock, and long-term farm viability.

Listeners also get the latest on Blue Diamond Almonds’ planned closure of its century-old Sacramento processing plant. Nick and Josh discuss what the consolidation means for employees, land use, and ag manufacturing in California.

Finally, freight, fuel, and trade frustrations take the spotlight. With diesel prices soaring and regulatory burdens piling up, truckers and ag haulers are reaching a breaking point. Special guest Nick Folio from Folio Commodities joins the show with real talk on California’s freight crisis, followed by Dave Puglia of Western Growers sharing policy perspectives and urgent calls for reform. Don’t miss today’s candid and critical conversations.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…