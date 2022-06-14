AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 06-14-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers officials responding to recent ACP finds in Tulare and Fresno Counties, and details on the advances in Citrus Water Management workshop next week and West Nile Virus cases found in California why horse owners shouldn’t ignore it. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

