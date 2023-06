Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers dangerous water rights legislation that continues to progress, the unique approach to tomato production, comments on specialty crop trade and a conversation on pesticides. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor