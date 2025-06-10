AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 06-10-25

Catch Today’s AgNet News Hour – Essential Updates for Farmers and Ranchers!

Good morning and happy Tuesday to all our farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners! Join Nick Papagni and Josh McGill for a vibrant episode of the AgNet News Hour, where we bring you the latest agricultural news and insights from California and beyond.

Trade and Tariffs Take Center Stage

We kick off the show with an in-depth discussion on the latest U.S. trade numbers and the significant narrowing of the country’s trade deficit. Imports fell sharply in April, a sign of how new trade tariffs and policies are reshaping global supply chains. Learn what this means for your crops, your bottom line, and the broader agricultural economy. Will these changes stick? Tune in to hear Nick and Josh break it down.

Celebrate Lemon Month!

It’s Lemon Month — and while California’s lemon harvest is still ramping up, Nick and Josh celebrate this versatile citrus. From its incredible domestic market impact to fun facts (like how lemon demand slumped during COVID because of restaurant closures), they bring you insights and a few laughs along the way.

Brooke Rollins and the International Push

Next, Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins is back in the headlines, representing U.S. agriculture on the global stage. She’s been making important inroads in Italy and beyond, highlighting the superior quality of California’s produce and aiming to expand American ag exports. Nick and Josh unpack how these international relationships support your farm and why it matters.

The Water Woes Continue: Pistachio Outlook with Rich Krebs

In a powerful interview, Rich Kreps — pistachio farmer and sustainability expert — explains how ongoing water allocation battles are hurting California growers. Learn how he’s navigating water cutbacks and still managing a record-breaking pistachio season. From 55% water allocations to pistachio harvest insights, Rich’s firsthand account is a must-listen.

Why Should You Tune In?

Because agriculture is changing fast, and we’re here to keep you up to date. From trade wars to water wars, this episode has the insights and interviews you need to stay ahead of the curve.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…