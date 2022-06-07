AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 06-07-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers supply chain relief falling short of expectation, recommendations to limit the spread of resistance-breaking TSWV in Sutter County and the possible trade opportunities with the Indo-Pacific Partnership if the framework ever becomes a legal agreement. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor