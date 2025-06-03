AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 06-03-25

Big Ideas for California Agriculture on Today’s AgNet News Hour

Start your Tuesday morning strong with Nick Papagni, the Ag Meter, and producer Sir Josh McGill on the latest episode of the AgNet News Hour from AgNet West. It’s a jam-packed show that covers the pressing issues, inspiring interviews, and innovative ideas shaping California’s agricultural future.

Rail Solutions and Tariff Updates

Nick kicks things off with a fresh look at rail transport as a potential game-changer for California’s freight crisis. Hear from Elaine Culotti, “the lipstick farmer” from Fallbrook, who’s championing the idea of moving farm goods by rail to tackle soaring fuel, labor, and insurance costs. Could this be the answer to our transportation headaches? Tune in and find out how this rail revival could open new doors for local farmers.

Tariff Talk and Global Trade

Nick and Josh also dive into the latest tariff news, highlighting the recent federal appeals court decision that puts tariffs back on the table. With U.S. trade representatives like Brooke Rollins racking up air miles to strike better deals, our hosts explain why tariffs could be the key to a fairer playing field for American agriculture. Plus, find out how upcoming trade talks in Peru might open new export opportunities for California growers.

The FFA Spotlight and Citrus Expo

The episode shines a light on the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and its growing impact on young agricultural leaders. Plus, get the scoop on the can’t-miss Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo coming up in August — an industry Super Bowl of seminars, panels, and networking for everyone involved in citrus and specialty crops.

California Change with Steve Hilton

In a compelling interview, gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton lays out his vision for turning California around — from water allocation woes to stifling labor regulations. Hear his no-nonsense take on how to make California agriculture thrive again.

Don’t Miss It!

If you care about California’s farms, food, and future, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in wherever you get your podcasts and join the conversation. Your voice matters — and so does the future of our farmers.

