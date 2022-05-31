AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 05-31-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers resistance-breaking tomato spotted wilt virus spreading in Sutter County, details on the CFLCA Gabriel Gomez-Sandoval Memorial Farmworker Scholarship applications, and immigration reform “shouldn’t be controversial” when in a food crisis. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor