AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 05-24-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show highlights the ag industry’s support of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, information on potential non-fumigant nematicides for carrots, and potential impacts to the cotton industry from the latest DPR proposal for neonicotinoids. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor