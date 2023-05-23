AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 05-23-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the challenge in finding skilled labor even with incentives, promotional investments helping improve prices for watermelon growers, highlights from the House Forestry hearing, and another Voices of the Valley on global markets for specialty crops. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor