AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 05-20-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this can’t-miss episode of the AgNet News Hour, Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and co-host Josh McGill take listeners on a journey through California agriculture’s most pressing issues and exciting developments. With the weather shaping up to be one of the best in years, there’s optimism in the air—and in the fields.

This episode dives headfirst into a complex but crucial topic: tariffs. Nick and Josh break down the ongoing impact of trade deals, including the ripple effects from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and new developments with the UK. Despite recent tensions, there’s a sense of cautious optimism among growers.

The highlight of the show is a captivating interview with Stephen Paul, category director at Homegrown Organic Farms. Stephen shares the company’s incredible evolution—from a small stone fruit operation to a robust, employee-owned enterprise managing 16 commodities across multiple states. Listeners will learn about Homegrown’s unique ESOP structure, its regenerative agriculture practices, and its bold mission to become 100% Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certified—showcasing a deep commitment to workers and sustainability. If you’re interested in how real-world organic farming works from soil to shelf, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

The episode also spotlights California’s powerhouse crops, with updates from the California Almond Board and their expanding global presence, plus marketing insights on cherries and table grapes from industry veteran Ian LeMay, president of the Table Grape Commission. With exports accounting for 30% of grape sales and rising, Ian shares what’s ahead for California growers, including how new trade relationships and quality control are shaping the season.

From the booming berry sector to the sweet success of California table grapes and a deep dive into the organic future of American agriculture, this episode is packed with insights, laughs, and a few snack cravings. So pull over, grab your earbuds, and tune in to the AgNet News Hour—the best place for boots-on-the-ground ag news you can trust.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…