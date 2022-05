Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the priorities of non-agricultural groups for the upcoming Farm Bill, the subjective almond forecast down four percent from last year, and Farm Bureau serving as an important resource for addressing ag theft. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor