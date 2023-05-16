AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 05-16-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers research of resistance issues with common chickweed, water funding in the May budget revise, Seeds for Bees application details, and the latest episode of the Voices of the Valley discussing the economic landscape of agtech development. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor