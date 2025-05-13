AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 05-13-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag-Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,“ discussed recent trade developments, highlighting a significant reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%. The US and China are negotiating a 90-day truce, with potential for a more permanent deal. The phase one trade deal with China, which included billions in agricultural purchases, is being revisited. The US has closed its border to Mexican cattle, bison, and horses due to the New World screw worm, a decision supported by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The hosts also touched on the US-Ukraine deal and the potential for in-person talks between Zelensky and Putin

Mike Strands, Vice President of Advocacy at the National Farmers Union, discussed the Trump administration’s new trade deal with the UK, focusing on market access for U.S. beef and ethanol. He highlighted Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ aggressive travel schedule to promote trade deals with various countries. Strands emphasized the urgency of passing a new Farm Bill due to rising input costs and trade tensions, noting that 100 Farmers Union members lobbied Congress. He also addressed potential USDA budget cuts, which could impact farm safety nets and conservation programs, and the impact of recent employee buyouts on USDA staffing levels.



Aaron Kendall, Director of Sporting Advocacy at the National Wildlife Federation, discussed the potential sale of public lands for affordable housing. He highlighted that the Federal Land Policy Management Act allows the sale of up to 2,500 acres of BLM lands, but proposed sales would divert revenue to the treasury rather than improving land management. Kendall argued against the proposal, citing economic and logistical challenges, including infrastructure costs and emergency services. He emphasized the importance of public lands for recreation and local economies, noting that grazing permits on federal lands are significantly cheaper than on state or private lands. Kendall urged listeners to contact their representatives to protect public lands.

