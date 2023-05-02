AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 05-02-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers FAQs related to cover cropping for pollinator health in almonds, current CFBF advocacy efforts covering water and technology and another episode of the Voices of the Valley with a CDFA undersecretary on the future of the industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

