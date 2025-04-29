AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 04-29-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour hosts, Nick Papagni, the “Ag Meter” and Lorrie Boyer discussed the Yuba River Resilience Initiative, a joint project by NOAA, the state of California, and the Yuba Water Agency. This initiative fulfills a Presidential Memorandum by providing reliable irrigation water to central valley farmers while protecting fish habitat. The agreement guarantees 184,228 acre-feet of water across 43,000 acres, benefiting 16,000 acres of rice, 4,000 acres of walnuts, and 3,000 acres of prunes, with a total value of $417 million. Additionally, the hosts addressed the issue of Tijuana dumping sewage into the Pacific, affecting San Diego and causing environmental damage, with efforts led by Jim Desmond and Lee Zeldin to address this problem.

The Ag Net News Hour hosts then discussed Mexico’s dumping of raw sewage and toxic chemicals into the Pacific Ocean, affecting Navy SEALs, locals, and the environment, including fish and marine life. Toxic algae is causing the death of dolphins and seals. Jim Desmond and Zeldin are addressing the issue. The Tijuana sewage treatment plant malfunctions, leading to pollution. The New World screw worm, a significant threat to livestock, is spreading despite US-funded efforts. Mexico is restricting US flights to control the worm, risking a trade ban on cattle imports. The USDA and NCBA are urging Mexico to comply with the agreement to prevent the worm’s spread.

On the last segment, Nick and Lorrie covered the citrus and cherry markets, noting a strong demand for navels and lemons, with prices expected to rise. Rain in California could impact cherry yields, potentially leading to higher prices. The Trump administration’s USDA reorganization plan is expected in mid-May. Finally, the hosts promoted the Citrus Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida, scheduled for August 20-21, aimed at uniting citrus growers from Florida, Georgia, and California to share best practices and address pest control challenges.

