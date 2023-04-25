AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 04-25-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers details on the Western Agricultural Environmental Law conference, open enrollment period for the seeds for bees program, the immense job opportunity in ag for young adults and tips on how to handle an animal activist on your operation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor