AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 04-22-25

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing updates on the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) port fee proposal for Chinese ships. Initially, the USTR proposed a $1.5 million flat fee per port call, but revised it to a per-ton basis. Fees will start at $50 per ton, increasing incrementally to $140 per ton over time. China controls nearly 20% of global shipping containers. The USTR aims to restore American shipbuilding and address China’s dominance in maritime logistics. Exemptions for agricultural industries have not been granted. The discussion also touched on restrictions on U.S. liquefied natural gas transport to incentivize domestic shipbuilding.

The discussion on Ag Net News with Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” focused on recent trade developments, including the US Trade Representative’s proposal to change port fees to tonnage fees and the impact on Chinese shipping. Japan and Vietnam’s trade negotiations with the US were mentioned, with Vietnam aiming to curb Chinese trade. The segment also included an excerpt from a recent Senate Hearing on tariffs and the ag industry. The conversation highlighted the need for an even playing field with China and the potential benefits of a trade deal. The segment concluded with details about an upcoming citrus expo in Tampa, Florida.

The third Ag Net News Hour segment began with Nick “The Ag Meter” and Lorrie discussing the recent passing of Pope Francis, noting his significance around Easter and the upcoming selection of a new Pope. They also covered the ongoing process of cabinet appointments in the Trump administration, highlighting Brooke Rollins’ role and her dedication to Trump’s agenda. The conversation shifted to economic topics, including President Trump’s consideration of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over interest rates, and the potential legal implications. They concluded with light-hearted agriculture facts, such as the misconception that brown cows produce chocolate milk and the longest recorded flight by a chicken, which was 301.5 feet.

