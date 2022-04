Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the difference between seasonal vacuumed manure, tree nut coverage pulling ahead of field crop acreage for the first time and UC Davis is among the best universities in the world for Ag and Veterinary Sciences. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

