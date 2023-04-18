AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 04-18-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the details of the EPA’s revisions to the worker protection standard, how the wet season might impact groundwater basins, keeping an open line of communication with law enforcement helps to address ag crime, and the latest Agronomic Minute. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

