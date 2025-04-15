AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 04-15-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the impact of Trump’s tariffs on farmers, with Brooke Rollins emphasizing the need to realign the world economy to benefit American farmers. Rollins criticized previous tariff regimes and highlighted the Biden administration’s misuse of funds. She assured that Congress is working on providing necessary support if needed. The conversation also touched on federal cuts to USDA programs, with Rollins clarifying that these were COVID-era funds, not intended for long-term use. Additionally, Rollins reiterated the administration’s support for ethanol and efforts to secure the border, which has reduced egg prices by 60%.

The discussion on the Ag Net News Hour focused on the impact of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on food bank and school lunch programs, noting that while the IRA provided temporary funding, sustainable funding is now being implemented. Brooke Rollins emphasized the need for efficient use of funds and transparency. The conversation also touched on egg prices, highlighting the discrepancy between wholesale and retail prices. Additionally, the hosts discussed trade tensions with China, noting the equal 125% tariffs and the potential for negotiations. They praised Brooke Rollins and Karoline Leavitt for their transparency and commitment to their roles.

Nick Papagni “The Ag Meter” and Lorrie Boyer discussed the ongoing water crisis in California, highlighting the mismanagement of water resources. They cited an SFGATE article, noting that 80% of California’s water is wasted by flowing into the ocean. Southern California receives only 30% of its water supply from the north, which must be captured before it is lost. They emphasized the need for better water management to avoid annual droughts. Additionally, they discussed President Trump’s proposal to legalize undocumented farm workers, aiming to stabilize the agricultural workforce and reduce the risk of mass deportations. The USDA’s Farm Labor Survey indicated that 42% of US farm workers are undocumented, many of whom are settled and not migrant.

