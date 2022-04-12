AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 04-12-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the positive outlook for the pistachio potential moving forward, WAPA working to keep CARB informed on electric forklift challenges, farming during the war on Ukraine, and preparations for the Census of Agriculture. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor