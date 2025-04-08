AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 04-08-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” discuss tariffs on global markets. Southern California faces a significant drought, despite recent rainfall. Tariffs have led to market downturns, but some see it as an opportunity for strategic investment. Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines and Vietnam, are negotiating tariff reductions. Japan and South Korea are preparing offers to the U.S. India, with its protectionist trade policies, is open to negotiations. The European Union is divided on its response, with some members like France and Germany advocating for retaliation, while others like Italy and Ireland prefer a measured approach. China is expediting stimulus plans to mitigate consumer uncertainty.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has appealed to the USDA to reverse the termination of $47 million in funding for California’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Program, which supports farmers and food banks. Nick criticized Newsom’s appeal, citing California’s $76 billion debt and mismanagement of funds. Nick also highlighted pointed to the inefficiency of government-funded programs, citing examples of misallocated funds and the reliance on local donations for food banks. The discussion emphasized the need for self-reliance and accountability in government spending.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Nick and Lorrie then discussed the impact of bird flu on various species, including dairy cattle and poultry. The conversation shifted to California Assembly Bill 928, which limits rooster ownership to three per acre or 25 total to combat cockfighting. Nick expressed concern about the bill’s potential negative impact on family farmers. The bill includes exemptions for food production, schools, shelters, and non-profit organizations. The hosts also highlighted the importance of prunes, noting that 99% come from California and contribute $160 million annually. They encouraged listeners to attend the Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida, and shared contact information for further engagement.

