AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 04-05-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers tips for staying on top of Cal/OSHA violations, data from the final snow survey of the season which is comparable to 2013 and 2015 numbers, also cotton acreage is up and with record prices but falls short of reaching full potential due to water supply. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.
Danielle Leal
Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor