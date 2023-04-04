AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 04-04-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the latest numbers from the 4th Phillips Station snow survey showing the current snowpack as one of the largest ever, water quality considerations from abundant flooding, and the resources available to those impacted by the storm and flooding damage. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor