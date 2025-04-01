AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 04-01-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” discussed the new USDA Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP), which provides financial relief to farmers affected by economic uncertainty and natural disasters. ECAP offers flat payment rates per acre for eligible commodities, with initial payments factored by 85% to manage funding. The program aims to support crop growers facing low prices, high input costs, and natural disasters. Additionally, the American Relief Act includes up to $20 billion for disaster relief. The segment also touched on a recent wildfire in central California, the Silver Fire, which has spread over 1,000 acres near Bishop.

In the second segment, Nick and Lorrie discussed the impending reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect unless last-minute negotiations alter plans. The tariffs, which could impact US-Canada trade significantly, include 263% on chicken and 279% on turkeys. Concerns were raised about the potential economic fallout, including a possible US recession and reduced demand for US agricultural exports. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins is actively pursuing new trade deals with countries like Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, and the UK to mitigate these effects. The conversation also touched on the strategic importance of US-Canada relations and the potential for alternative export markets.

Finally, Ag Net News Hour hosts, Nick “The AgMeter” and Lorrie Boyer discussed the Bureau of Reclamation’s increase in Central Valley Project water allocations for 2025, with initial allocations at 100% for some areas and 40% for others. Despite recent above-average rainfall, West Side growers face challenges, predicting a final allocation of 60%. The conversation highlighted the political and environmental challenges in California’s water management, emphasizing the need for increased water supply and reduced red tape. The hosts stressed the importance of supporting farmers and the potential impact of federal involvement, particularly under the current administration, to address these issues.

