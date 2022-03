Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the Supreme Court’s plans to hear NPPC and FB’s case on Prop. 12, comments from Biden’s economic advisor on the president’s budget, and making preparations to comply with wildfire smoke regulations. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor