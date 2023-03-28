AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 03-28-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers what growers might expect with disease pressure with an abnormally rainy season, constant pest pressure emphasizing the need for research funding and the DWR announces the members on its Interagency Drought Task Force team. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

