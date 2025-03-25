AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 03-25-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

It is National Farmworker Safety Week with Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papgani “The AgMeter.” A special feature on farmworker emergencies and a discussion on the importance of having an adequate farm labor workforce.

Nick gives a specialty crops growing and harvest updates. Nick and Lorrie then talk about exploring new agricultural technologies, such as autonomous vineyard equipment and robotics, to address labor challenges and improve efficiency.

The last segment goes over ‘hot button’ ag issues and headline news including water allocations, tariffs, ag weather, markets, and more.

