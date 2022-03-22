AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 03-22-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers updated food safety requirements for leafy greens as the growing season approaches, the Dubai trade trip a large success for California Grown, and recent events allowed consumers to put trust in American agriculture. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor