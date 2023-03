Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the FARMER program received zero funding in the state budget, why cutting costs on pest management might not pay off in the end and the role of the California Cattlewomen organization. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

