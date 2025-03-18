AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 03-18-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discuss recent weather patterns in California, noting significant storms and the subsequent lack of rain for the next 10 days. They plan to interview experts on managing fungus after rains. They also express concern for those affected by severe storms in the Midwest and Northeast. Upcoming interviews include a discussion on citrus farming with Mondo Perez and a Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida. They highlight the impact of tariffs on European wine, noting a proposed 200% tariff and the challenge of bulk wine imports on domestic wineries. They also discuss the potential benefits of promoting American-grown products.

In the second segment, Lorrie and Nick discuss the impact of tariffs on the agricultural industry, particularly the machinery sector, and the proposed fees on Chinese ships by the U.S. Trade Representative. They express concerns about the potential catastrophic effects on the U.S. maritime industry, including increased costs and potential job losses. The proposal aims to level the playing field by promoting U.S. ship use and preventing China’s market power over global supply chains. They also discuss the broader implications for trade, labor costs, and the potential for increased inflation and food prices. The conversation highlights the complexities and uncertainties surrounding these trade policies.

In this segment, information and discussion regarding an Ohio school districts pilot program that aims to get milk to all kids by offering lactose free milk. The initiative aimed to address the nutritional needs of the 81% of students qualifying for free or reduced meals, particularly those with lactose intolerance. The pilot showed increased milk consumption and overall meal participation, which covered the additional cost of lactose-free milk. The program highlights the importance of adapting school meals to diverse dietary needs and effective marketing to boost participation.

