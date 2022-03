Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers tips for growers from this year’s BeSure! campaign, components of an avocado irrigation research project and making a difference in policy and regulation by being at the table. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

