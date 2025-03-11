AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 03-11-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Lorrie Boyer and Nick “The Pagmeter” discussed the challenges faced by young farmers and ranchers, highlighting the American Farm Bureau Federation’s FUSION Conference in Denver. Key issues include high costs of farmland, machinery, and cattle, financial barriers, and the impact of taxes and regulations. They noted the enthusiasm and innovation among young farmers, such as diversifying into cheese making. Infrastructure challenges.

Lorrie and Nick also discuss the hay market, noting that 2023 was tough for dairies and predicting a slow start to 2025 due to rain in California. They highlight the importance of hay and alfalfa for dairies and mention the impact of rain on tree fruit blooming. Avocado and strawberry seasons are off to a good start, with steady demand and quality. They also address government restructuring, potential closures or consolidations of USDA and NRCS offices, and the impact on farmers. Water allocation is at 35%, with concerns about land sinking and alkalinization affecting farming in California.

Lorrie has an interview with the National Milk Producers Federation, who reported strong dairy margins due to low feed grain prices and stable milk prices. The conversation also touched on water management, with farmers in the western U.S. receiving 35% of their water allocation, up from 15% last year. The importance of specialized knowledge in water management and the challenges of aging infrastructure were highlighted. The segment concluded with a discussion on the future direction of the Export Assistance Program.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.