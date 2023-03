Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the recent approval and denial of 12 GSPs, understanding pest losses better when looking at almond statements, and H-2A/labor shortages with Stanislaus County Farm Bureau. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor