AgNet News Hour, Tuesday, 03-05-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. In today’s show the statewide snowpack is at 80 percent of average to start March, and the San Joaquin Valley Dairy Producer Survey is now out. We also hear from Stanislaus County Agriculture Commissioner Linda Pinfold. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.