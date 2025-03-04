AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 03-04-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode, Sabrina Halvorson announces her departure from AgNet West to join the North Dakota News Cooperative. Sabrina and co-host Lorrie Boyer introduce Nick Papagni as her successor. The discussion covers Sabrina’s journey at AgNet West, Nick’s background in Central Valley agriculture and sports broadcasting, and a variety of agricultural topics including the Commodity Classic, Prop 12, water issues, and evolving consumer trends.

The show wraps up by exploring the complexities of state versus federal legislation in agriculture.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.