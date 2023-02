Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers supply chain logistics looking much better for almonds this year, the industry’s surprise by the lower than expected winegrape crush, and a harsh reality of labor shortage in the ag sector. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor