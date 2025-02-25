AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 02-25-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss pressing agricultural issues in California. They start with the significant problem of rat infestations in orchards, particularly in the Central Valley, which has led to costly damages to irrigation systems and other infrastructure. The episode details the economic impact, estimated between $100 and $300 million, and explores potential methods of rat control.

The hosts also delve into water management challenges in Kern County, focusing on issues like over-drafted sub-basins, subsidence, and the complexities of developing effective groundwater management plans. They highlight the difficulties faced by local water managers and the necessity of including agricultural professionals in water conservation efforts. The discussion emphasizes the importance of institutional knowledge and the challenges posed by an aging workforce in the water management sector.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.