AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 02-22-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers keeping almonds in international markets amidst port problems, the optimism for future water infrastructures projects and the DWR creating a new website for users to access statewide water information amidst a drought. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor