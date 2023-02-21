AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 02-21-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers more H2A preparations and requirements, the EPA proposing a new rule for pesticide exposure protection, grower trials and participation that are essential for the raisin industry, and the appeal for Ag Order 4.0 still left without action while the requirements are still in effect. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor