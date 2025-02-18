AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 02-18-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the recent firings within the USDA under the Trump administration, impacting hundreds of probationary federal employees. They explore the implications of these terminations on agricultural services and the far-reaching ripple effects, including delays in Farm Service Agency and NRCS operations.

They delve into the firing of key USDA researchers investigating the effects of wildfire smoke on crops, highlighting the loss of critical ongoing research and the potential long-term negative impacts on the agricultural sector.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.