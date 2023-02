Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers data from the On Farm Readiness review, tips for keeping pesticide residue off commonly used items, and the nine C’s of a holistic regenerative farming approach and the latest Voices of the Valley episode. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

