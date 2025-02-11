AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 02-11-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, host Lorrie Boyer is joined by her 26-year-old son, Blake Boyer, to discuss various aspects of agriculture from a younger consumer’s perspective. The conversation covers Blake’s background in agriculture, although he doesn’t work directly in the field.

Topics include the importance of nutrition in food choices, perspectives on alternative protein sources, and challenges associated with veganism. They also discuss the implications of mass deportations on the agriculture industry, the rise of new technology like drones and electric vehicles, and how these innovations impact various sectors. The talk emphasizes the importance of different generations understanding the evolving agricultural landscape.

