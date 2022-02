Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the opening day at the 55th World Ag Expo, how automated weeder technology is advancing at just the right time and the work that continues in developing approaches for combatting Broomrape in California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

