AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 02-04-25

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the new tariffs imposed by President Trump on Canada, Mexico (now delayed until March), and China, and their potential impact on the agricultural sector. Featuring expert analysis from Fertilizer Market expert Josh Linville of StoneX, and reactions from various agricultural organizations, including the National Farmers Union, American Farm Bureau, and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the discussion covers concerns around rising input costs, potential retaliatory tariffs, and the timeline challenges posed by the new tariffs. Additionally, an update on a new trade agreement between the USDA and Mexico regarding cattle imports is provided, offering a glimmer of hope for future negotiations.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.