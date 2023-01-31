AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 01-31-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers details of the delta flows and the impact of “first flush” protocol, the potential solutions to similar ag challenges in the UK, and the how the basis of the strengthening organic enforcement rule aims to uphold the integrity of the seal. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

