AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 01-28-25

On today’s show Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss President Trump’s recent executive order on California water, aimed at aiding the Central Valley agriculture despite its initial intent to address LA wildfires. The discussion reveals the complexities of old infrastructure, environmental regulations, and potential conflicts over federal vs. state control. Additionally, they explore the challenges of using ocean water for firefighting and evaluate the long-term effects on endangered species. The conversation touches on legal actions, FEMA’s role in disaster relief, and the mixed reactions from different stakeholders. Later, the hosts address environmental and animal rights criticisms highlighted during the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting, emphasizing the importance of educated discourse and industry accountability.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.