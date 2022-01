Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how to identify sustainable solutions through CCA guidance, details on the spring 2022 Bid4Birds Habitat Program that closes at the end of the month, and how China missed the mark on purchasing requirements for both 2022 and 2021. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…